Dr RK Naidu’s legacy lives on at Naidu hospital

During any pandemic or infectious disease outbreak, the Naidu Hospital is at the centre of the state’s response to the crisis.

As the Covid-19 pandemic completed one year in March, HT, in a series of articles, covered Naidu hospital and tried to get information about who the hospital is named after.

After reading the article, relatives of Dr Naidu contacted this reporter and provided information about Dr Naidu and his achievements.

The plan is to draw up a proper profile and hand it to over to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), along with a photograph of Dr Naidu to be put up in the hospital.

Dr Naidu’s full name is Ramchandra Krishnaswami Naidu. He was an eye specialist and did excellent work during the plague that affected Pune and Mumbai during the British rule.

He was also a member of the Pune Municipal Council and an active member of Lokmanya Tilak’s Swaraj party.

During plague, he built a mandap on the premises of what is today Naidu hospital to treat patients. Dr Naidu was actively supported by the British in his endeavour.

Dr Naidu too got affected by the plague, but after recovering, he once again started to serve the patients.

Dr Ramchandra Krishnaswami Naidu was born on July 1, 1885. He was from South India, but settled in Pune. Earlier, he worked in Solapur as a compounder, but later took a medical degree from Mumbai and worked with Sassoon Hospital.

Dr Naidu’s relative, Sharmila Nandula, who resides in Hyderabad, provided details of his living grandchildren, some of whom are living in Pune.

She said, “Dr Naidu did excellent work, but the new generation is not aware about it. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted the nurse from the Naidu hospital, we all felt very proud. Even we are trying to compile Dr Naidu’s profile and will hand it over to the PMC.”

Dr Naidu’s grandson, Vivek Naidu, said, “Dr Naidu’s residential address was 473-74 Somwar peth near Daruwala Bridge. Later it was sold. Our family has all his medals and certificates with us. Our wish is to bring his achievements in front of a new generation and even appeal to the PMC to put up his photo in the Naidu Hospital.”

Naidu added, “After Dr R K Naidu’s demise, Pune’s first mayor Baburao Sanas suggested Dr Naidu’s name for Dr Naidu Hospital.”

Who was Dr R K Naidu

- 1915-24 – passes out of BJ Medical college

- 1929-1941- Mumbai University senate

1944 - Maharashtra and Karnataka Medical council president

1922-1946 - Indian Medical Association, Pune chapter president

1922-1939- Pune Municipal Council member

1928,1929 and 1932- Pune Council president

He was associated with following institutes in Pune:

Founder - Raja Dhanraj Giri High School

Camp Education society president

Modern Education Society and Wadia College

Sound Indian Saraswati Vidyalaya

Progressive Education Society