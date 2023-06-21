Home / Cities / Pune News / DRDO scientist case: ATS makes Pakistani agent co-accused; wants psychoanalysis test on Pradeep Kurulkar

DRDO scientist case: ATS makes Pakistani agent co-accused; wants psychoanalysis test on Pradeep Kurulkar

ByYogesh Joshi
Jun 21, 2023 11:26 PM IST

The ATS has also submitted an application to the court requesting permission to conduct a voice-layer and psychological analysis test on Kurulkar and sought his temporary custody for that

Pune: The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) has informed a court here that it has made a Pakistani agent operating in the name of Zara Dasgupta who apparently honey-trapped Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar a co-accused in the case, officials said on Wednesday.

Kurulkar (in pic) was arrested by the ATS on May 3 on charges of leaking confidential information to a woman Pakistani intelligence operative as a DRDO scientist. (HT)
Kurulkar (in pic) was arrested by the ATS on May 3 on charges of leaking confidential information to a woman Pakistani intelligence operative as a DRDO scientist. (HT)

The court of Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar has decided to hear the matter on June 23. Besides adding Pakistani spy’s name in the first information report (FIR), the probe agency has also sought permission from the court to run a psychoanalysis test on the former DRDO scientist.

The ATS has also submitted an application to the court requesting permission to conduct a voice-layer and psychological analysis test on Kurulkar and sought his temporary custody for that. Additionally, the ATS has sought Kurulkar’s consent to undergo a polygraph test, the official said.

“The ATS has informed the court on Tuesday that it has added another individual operating under the name Zara Dasgupta to the FIR after the agent’s IP address was traced to Pakistan. It has added to the FIR Section 4 of the Official Secrets Act that pertains to communications with foreign agents to be evidence of commission of certain offences,” an ATS official said on condition of anonymity.

Defence counsel Rhishikesh Ganu said that it will file a reply in the court to the ATS applications as per Kurulkar’s instructions.

Kurulkar was arrested by the ATS on May 3 on charges of leaking confidential information to a woman Pakistani intelligence operative as a DRDO scientist. According to the ATS officials, the woman operated under the name of Zara Dasgupta and was in touch with Kurulkar. After interacting with the Pakistani agent, he had blocked her phone number although the operative contacted the DRDO scientist using another number.

Earlier, in its submissions before court, ATS had stated that their probe has revealed that an IAF officer based in Bengaluru was contacted by the PIO using the same internet protocol (IP) address traced to the neighbouring country.

As per the ATS, the DRDO scientist was in touch with the Pakistani agent through WhatsApp and video calls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yogesh Joshi

    Yogesh Joshi is Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times. He covers politics, security, development and human rights from Western Maharashtra.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out