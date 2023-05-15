Pakistan operative in touch with DRDO’s Kurulkar also contacted IAF official

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigation into the Pradeep Kurulkar espionage case has revealed that the Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) who had contacted the senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist was also in touch with an Indian Air Force (IAF) official, an official said on Monday. RDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar (in lined shirt and wearing mask) is in police custody. (Hindustan Times)

The ATS in its submission before the court stated that their probe has revealed that the IAF officer based in Bengaluru was contacted by the PIO using the same internet protocol (IP) address traced to the neighbouring country.

The investigation agency has identified the IAF officer as Nikhil Shende but did not specify his official rank.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has not responded to emails and phone calls till the time of going to the press.

“The IAF, Bengaluru unit has instituted an internal inquiry in the matter and the ATS has recorded his (IAF officer) statement,” ATS inspector Sujata Tanawade told the Pune court while seeking Kurulkar’s custody.

Officials said the ATS has so far recovered four mobiles from Kurulkar and one had to be unlocked in the presence of the DRDO scientist.

“The ATS found a OnePlus mobile with Kurulkar and it was initially sent for forensic analysis but could not be decoded. Later, it was decoded in his (scientist) presence. Once decoded, the ATS recovered a screenshot from the mobile phone in which a message was seen where the Pakistani operative asked Kurulkar why did he block her,” Tanawade told the court. According to ATS sources, Kurulkar after interacting with the PIO had blocked her phone number although the operative contacted the DRDO scientist using another number.

The Additional Sessions Judge PP Jadhav extended the ATS custody of Kurulkar by another day till May 16. The court had earlier sent the DRDO scientist arrested under Official Secrets Act to custody till May 15.

According to ATS sources, a Pakistani operative using the name Zara Das Gupta was in touch with Kurulkar over mail as well besides audio and video messages through messaging app. The ATS official seeking Kurulkar’s custody said that the scientist had used the Mumbai DRDO guest house and the agency wants to probe why he used the facility and whether he was accompanied by anyone else.

Advocate Rishikesh Ganu who represented Kurulkar said, “The DRDO authorities had seized the laptop and mobile phones back in February and there was no question for the ATS to demand extended custody of Kurulkar who has been cooperating with the investigating agency since his arrest.”

Kurulkar (59), a senior scientist and director of Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), was arrested by Maharashtra ATS on May 3 for allegedly providing confidential defence secrets to a Pakistani agent. According to the ATS, Kurulkar came in touch with a Pakistani operative in September 2022. When a DRDO vigilance team in Pune started tracking Kurulkar’s movements and communication suspecting their scientist of being in touch with a PIO in a case of “honey trap”, he was playing a key role in the design, development and production of Akash launchers and mission-critical ground systems defence projects, started tracking his movements and communication.

The case file

September 2022: Pradeep Kurulkar came in contact with a Pakistani Operative

January 2023: DRDO started tracking his activities

April 2023: DRDO informed ATS about Kurulkar’s activities

May 3, 2023: Kurulkar arrested by ATS

May 16, 2023: ATS custody of the scientist