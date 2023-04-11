Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man who threatened to harm Eknath Shinde in custody; wife says he was drunk

Man who threatened to harm Eknath Shinde in custody; wife says he was drunk

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 11, 2023 02:49 PM IST

The 42-year-old lost his temper after being told that he needed to dial 108, not 112, for an ambulance,

PUNE: The Pune police have taken a 42-year-old hospital staffer into custody for allegedly threatening to harm chief minister Eknath Shinde during a call to the police control room. His family said Rajesh Agwane, who works as a ward boy at a hospital in Mumbai, was drunk when he made the call.

An officer of Pune police said Rajesh Agwane was being questioned by police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He is being questioned by the Pune police, a police officer said.

Agwane called the much-advertised helpline number, ‘112’, to request an ambulance, but was told to dial ‘108’, provoking him to hurl insults at the police. He also threatened to “kill” the chief minister, police said.

Police said the man’s wife took away the phone from him as he was yelling into the phone and apologised on his behalf, saying he was inebriated and unable to realise the implication of what he was saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister eknath shinde hospital wife mumbai custody call ambulance phone pune police police control room
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP