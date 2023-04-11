Man who threatened to harm Eknath Shinde in custody; wife says he was drunk

PUNE: The Pune police have taken a 42-year-old hospital staffer into custody for allegedly threatening to harm chief minister Eknath Shinde during a call to the police control room. His family said Rajesh Agwane, who works as a ward boy at a hospital in Mumbai, was drunk when he made the call.

An officer of Pune police said Rajesh Agwane was being questioned by police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He is being questioned by the Pune police, a police officer said.

Agwane called the much-advertised helpline number, ‘112’, to request an ambulance, but was told to dial ‘108’, provoking him to hurl insults at the police. He also threatened to “kill” the chief minister, police said.

Police said the man’s wife took away the phone from him as he was yelling into the phone and apologised on his behalf, saying he was inebriated and unable to realise the implication of what he was saying.