Man held over threat to kill Maharashtra CM Shinde

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 11, 2023 11:56 PM IST

The suspect, Rajesh Agwane, who works as a ward boy at a hospital in Mumbai, made the threatening call to the police control room on Monday night

The Pune police have detained questioned a 42-year-old drunken man for allegedly threatening to kill Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shine, officers informed on Tuesday.

The police further informed that during the call, his wife took the phone and informed the officials that her husband is in a drunken state. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The suspect, Rajesh Agwane, who works as a ward boy at a hospital in Mumbai, made the threatening call to the police control room on Monday night in an inebriated condition, officials said.

Police officials said that the man had called on helpline ‘112’ which is the line to the police control room asking for an ambulance but when he was told to dial ‘108’ (ambulance service number) he got abusive and threatened to kill CM Shinde.

The police further informed that during the call, his wife took the phone and informed the officials that her husband is in a drunken state.

“During the call, his wife took the phone and informed the operator that the person is not in his senses and is drunk. Nonetheless, we took serious cognisance of the threat, we launched an investigation. The person was detained today and questioned,” an officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

