Dumping of debris continues at Baner riverside
So far, the building department officials have managed to clear 41,360.35 cubic metres of debris across Mula river
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been working on removing debris along the Mula river in Baner area since 2021. So far, the building department officials have managed to clear 41,360.35 cubic metres of debris across Mula river, but there are still some landowners who are throwing debris along the river, said officials.
In 2020, the NGT passed orders to clear unauthorised or illegal constructions in the blue line area of Baner. The blue line demarcates the flood line of the water body.
Recently, the civic officials visited the site along with volunteers of Pune-based NGO Jeevitnadi Living River Foundation and found that private land owners at survey no 255/3 were throwing debris up to the blue line to grab the land.
“We have issued notices following the order of the NGT regarding removal of debris from the Mula river, but there are still four to five land owners who are throwing debris into the river,” said Sandesh Kulavmode, junior engineer, building permission department of PMC.
“We have been working continuously since 2020 for removing debris from the river. So far in the Baner-Balewadi area, we have made 3,805 trips of dumpers each carrying 10.87 cubic metres of debris until August 20, 2022,” added Kulavmode.
“The construction debris has been picked up across the Mula river flowing across three places in Baner viz Ram Nadi, Mula river junction, Jupiter hospital and Tamhane chowk,” he said.
Subha Kulkarni, Jeevitnadi volunteer, who was part of the monitoring team, said, “At least 10 to 12 feet dumping was noted at the site by out team in 2020. The issue was raised and then regular monitoring with PMC started from March 2021.”
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
