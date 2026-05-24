Ebola screening begins at Pune airport amid global outbreak concerns

Screening of international passengers for Ebola has begun at the Pune International Airport as Maharashtra steps up surveillance measures amid growing global concern over a fresh outbreak of the deadly viral disease in central Africa, officials said.

Dr Suhas Dhandore, airport health officer, Airport Health Organisation, Pune, said that although the city does not have direct flights from the affected African countries, the risk persists because passengers may arrive through connecting international transit routes. (HT FILE)

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According to health authorities, screening commenced at the Pune airport on Friday. Basic health checks are being conducted for international passengers arriving in the city, particularly those with a travel history to Ebola-affected countries or transit through high-risk regions.

Dr Suhas Dhandore, airport health officer, Airport Health Organisation, Pune, said that although the city does not have direct flights from the affected African countries, the risk persists because passengers may arrive through connecting international transit routes.

“We have started IEC (information, education and communication) activities, and passenger screening began at the airport from May 22,” Dhandore said.

The heightened alert follows concerns over a fresh Ebola outbreak in parts of central Africa, with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan among the countries under close watch.

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{{^usCountry}} State public health department officials said that 23 passengers with recent travel links to affected countries have so far been tracked and screened in Maharashtra, including one in Pune and 22 in Mumbai. All have tested negative, according to state surveillance officer Dr Raju Sule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State public health department officials said that 23 passengers with recent travel links to affected countries have so far been tracked and screened in Maharashtra, including one in Pune and 22 in Mumbai. All have tested negative, according to state surveillance officer Dr Raju Sule. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sule said that monitoring and screening of international passengers from affected countries are being carried out through the metropolitan surveillance unit (MSU). Ebola is a severe viral disease that spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons and has a high fatality rate if not detected and managed early.