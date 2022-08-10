E-coli bacteria ratio has risen to 1.5 lakh per 100 ML of dam water: PMC

As the population around dam catchment areas has risen, dam water has started getting mixed with contaminated water due to which the ratio of e-coli (Escherichia Coli) bacteria has increased from 900 to 1.5 lakh per 100 ML, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Mandar Deshpande, a chemist working with the PMC water department, on Tuesday said, “The CAG (Comptroller and Auditor-General of India) report of 2022 appreciated the water quality of the Pune Municipal Corporation. It is the only corporation in Maharashtra which follows more than 45 parameters to treat the water.”

“Though our water quality is the best and PMC is taking all necessary precautions, our concern is about the water getting contaminated at the dam level. As the population has been increasing around dams and untreated water is coming directly to the dams, our concerns have increased,” Deshpande said.

In the last 15 years, the ratio of e-coli bacteria in untreated water has increased. PMC laboratory officers said, “Fifteen years’ ago, the e-coli bacteria ratio was just 900 per 100 ML water but now, it has reached up to 1.5 lakh. There is no doubt that we are treating the water well but there is a need to take necessary steps to ensure cleanliness of water at dam level and that no drainage is added to it.”

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “Our water quality is the best in Maharashtra and also in the country. We can challenge that no filters are needed in houses. But if boring or other water gets mixed in the society or bungalow water tank, we cannot claim best quality water. However, we are for sure providing the best quality potable water up to the water storage of the residents’ homes. Later, citizens need to take precautions.”

PMC officials said, “Many warkaris were demanding water from the PMC during the wari. Some people were even distributing water from the PMC in rural areas and the warkaris were demanding it.”

PMC officers from the Parvati water treatment plant said, “The CAG follows strict norms. If they are appreciating Pune’s water quality, that is a certificate for our efforts.”

Pune city receives water mainly from the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Varasgaon dams. The eastern parts get water from the Bhama Askhed dam.