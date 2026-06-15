Edu dept to roll out ‘School Praveshotsav 2026’ in tribal school

Maharashtra will launch the statewide ‘School Praveshotsav 2026’ on June 15 as schools reopen after the summer break. Officials said separate arrangements have been made for the region under the revised academic calendar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As part of the initiative, students will be welcomed on the first day of school, and uniforms and textbooks will be distributed by public representatives and officials. While most schools across Maharashtra will resume classes on June 15, schools in Vidarbha will reopen on June 30, in line with earlier directions related to weather and student safety.

Officials said separate arrangements have been made for the region under the revised academic calendar.

School Education minister Dada Bhuse will attend the state-level School Praveshotsav at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School in Toranmal, a remote tribal area in Dhadgaon taluka of Nandurbar district.

Run by the Zilla Parishad, the residential school serves Classes 1 to 10 and has an enrolment of 1,661 students, making it one of the largest Zilla Parishad schools in the state. The government has highlighted its residential education model, digital classrooms, science and computer laboratories, library facilities and consistent academic performance.

According to the School Education Department, the Praveshotsav aims to make the first day of school memorable and encourage enrolment and retention, particularly in government schools. The programme will also be used to promote the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the state’s Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision.