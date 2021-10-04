Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education minister warns of action after Pune school students barred from attending classes over non-payment of fees
pune news

Education minister warns of action after Pune school students barred from attending classes over non-payment of fees

Published on Oct 04, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Students queue up while teacher instructing them at collage premises on first day of collage reopening at NMV High School & Junior College on Bajirav road, Budhwar Peth. In a shocking incident at a Pune city-based school, students who have either paid partial or no fee for this academic year were asked to return from the gates of the school.
By Namrata Devikar

In a shocking incident at a Pune city-based school, students who have either paid partial or no fee for this academic year were asked to return from the gates of the school.

On Monday, education minister, Varsha Gaikwad through her Twitter account said that the matter will be looked into.

“A detailed report of the matter will be seen. Appropriate action will be taken in this regard,” said Gaikwad through the social media platform.

Sharing the details of the incident, a parent from the school, on the condition of anonymity said that around 60 students from the school were asked to return home as they failed to pay the full fee.

“There were teachers present at the school gate with a list of students who had paid partial or no fee. And students who had not cleared their dues were not allowed to enter the school premises,” said the parent.

Meanwhile, parents from another private school in the city approached the education department on Monday, as students were denied online education after parents were unable to pay full fees.

“Despite fee reduction orders by the state government, there has been no relief for parents. Students are struggling as their online education has been stopped by schools. Education department should take some action against such schools,” said another parent, on the condition of anonymity.

