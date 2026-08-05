Educationist, former Governor Padma Shri D Y Patil dies at 90

Padma Shri Dr D Y Patil, one of Maharashtra’s foremost educationists, founder of the D Y Patil Group and former Governor of Bihar, Tripura and West Bengal, passed away at his Kolhapur residence on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 90.

Patil was elected MLA from Panhala in 1967 and again in 1972 before shifting his focus to education after 1978. (HT)

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Born on October 22, 1935, in Ambap village of Kolhapur district, Patil began his public life in politics, serving as Mayor of Kolhapur from 1957 to 1962. He was elected MLA from Panhala in 1967 and again in 1972 before shifting his focus to education after 1978.

Patil founded the D Y Patil Group in 1983. Today, it runs more than 160 educational institutions, deemed universities, and medical and sports facilities across Navi Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur. He established Navi Mumbai’s first private engineering college and built the D Y Patil Stadium, which has hosted several international cricket matches.

His institutions, including Dr D Y Patil Deemed to be University in Pune, have educated lakhs of students in medicine, engineering, management, pharmacy and other professional disciplines. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991 for his contributions to education and social service.

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{{^usCountry}} He is survived by his sons, former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil, and Ajinkya Patil, and his daughter, Dr Nandita Palshetkar, a gynaecologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is survived by his sons, former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil, and Ajinkya Patil, and his daughter, Dr Nandita Palshetkar, a gynaecologist. {{/usCountry}}

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the passing of Patil, remembering his remarkable contributions to society through philanthropy and education. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the PM said, “Shri DY Patil Ji was at the forefront of serving society through philanthropy and education in particular. He always worked to improve the lives of others, especially the poor. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described Patil as a visionary who made lasting contributions to education, healthcare, sports and social service.

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“Dr D Y Patil brought about a revolutionary change in education by ensuring that quality education reached ordinary and underprivileged students. Besides building a vast network of educational and medical institutions, he established a world-class sports complex in Navi Mumbai and also made significant contributions to agriculture and social work,” Fadnavis said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the demise of former Governor, renowned educationist, and social worker Dr D Y Patil ji is extremely heartbreaking. His contributions in the fields of education and public service will always remain memorable. I express my deepest condolences to all the grieving family members, well-wishers, and supporters.”

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said, “The unparalleled work he accomplished in the fields of education, health, sports and social service will inspire generations. With his departure, Maharashtra has lost a visionary and socially committed personality. His affection, warmth and relentless zeal to bring about something positive for society, spanning many decades, will forever remain etched in memory.”

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Higher and Technical Education minister Chandrakant Patil said, “The passing of Dr D Y Patil marks the end of an era in the fields of education, healthcare and social service. Through his visionary leadership, he established a vast network of educational and medical institutions that opened the doors of quality education and healthcare to lakhs of students across Maharashtra and the country. His legacy will continue to inspire educators, students and institutions for years to come.”

MIT World Peace University executive president Rahul Karad called Patil’s demise “an irreparable loss to Maharashtra’s education fraternity.”

“Dr D Y Patil belonged to the pioneering generation of educationists who transformed higher education in Maharashtra alongside visionaries such as Dr Vishwanath D Karad, the late Dr Kamalkishor Kadam and the late Patangrao Kadam. His memories, values and immense contribution to education will remain with us forever,” Karad said.

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Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Chancellor Vidya Yeravdekar said, “Dr D Y Patil was an institution in himself. Coming from a small village in Kolhapur district, he built an extraordinary educational legacy by establishing universities, colleges and schools that transformed the lives of countless students. His passing is a profound loss to the education fraternity and to all of us at Symbiosis.”