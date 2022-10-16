Eight arrested for murder attempt in Pune

PUNE: Police on Friday arrested eight persons for allegedly trying to murder the complainant Rohit Khate from Dattawadi due to old enmity.

The accused have been identified as Vaibhav Ravindra Gorad (25) of Parvati, Avinash alias Abhi Ajay Misal resident of Wanowrie, Krushna Chandrakant Waghmare (22), Akash Bapu Mahske (25), Omkar Tanaji Owahal (24), Ram Mohan Bansode (22) of Sinhgad road, and two minors.

According to the Dattawadi police, Khate of Dattawadi in his complaint told the police that 8-10 youth barged into his apartment on Thursday night with weapons. One of the accused made an attempt to hit him with a sharp weapon but he escaped. The other members of the group then instigated the main accused to attack him.

The complainant said that the accused attacked him over past enmity.

A police team comprising sub-inspector Chandrakant Kamathe, constables Kundan Shinde and Navnath Bhosale laid a trap and nabbed the accused, including two minors, from Panmala on Friday.

Abhay Mahajan, senior inspector, Dattawadi police station, said, “Most of the accused are history-sheeters.”