8 booked for creating ruckus using koyta in Sahakarnagar area

PUNE Pune Police have booked eight people and detained two juveniles for creating ruckus and vandalising road-side shops and street lights. The incident occurred on July 5, at 12:15 am at Taljai Vasaht in Parvati area.

A case has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station under sections of 143, 147, 148, 149, 504, 506, 427of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Mayur Arade,22, Rohan Arade, 21,Rushikesh Londhe, 23, Jayesh Dhavare, 19, Rushabh Kamble, 23, Aniket Shinde, 24, Akash Dakale, 23, Aditya Dakale, 20, all residents of Padmavati.

According to the complaint filed by Mauli Shinde, 19, a resident of Taljai Vasahat, he along with his friends were standing outside his house when accused threatened them not to stay there. Accused also created terror in the area with ‘koyta’ and other weapons.

Shinde in his complaint mentioned that accused vandalised street lights, shop along road side, and threatened locals.

