Home / Cities / Pune News / 8 booked for creating ruckus using koyta in Sahakarnagar area

8 booked for creating ruckus using koyta in Sahakarnagar area

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 07, 2023 11:12 PM IST

According to the complaint filed by Mauli Shinde, 19, a resident of Taljai Vasahat, he along with his friends were standing outside his house when accused threatened them not to stay there

PUNE Pune Police have booked eight people and detained two juveniles for creating ruckus and vandalising road-side shops and street lights. The incident occurred on July 5, at 12:15 am at Taljai Vasaht in Parvati area.

A case has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station under sections of 143, 147, 148, 149, 504, 506, 427of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A case has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station under sections of 143, 147, 148, 149, 504, 506, 427of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Mayur Arade,22, Rohan Arade, 21,Rushikesh Londhe, 23, Jayesh Dhavare, 19, Rushabh Kamble, 23, Aniket Shinde, 24, Akash Dakale, 23, Aditya Dakale, 20, all residents of Padmavati.

According to the complaint filed by Mauli Shinde, 19, a resident of Taljai Vasahat, he along with his friends were standing outside his house when accused threatened them not to stay there. Accused also created terror in the area with ‘koyta’ and other weapons.

Shinde in his complaint mentioned that accused vandalised street lights, shop along road side, and threatened locals.

A case has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station under sections of 143, 147, 148, 149, 504, 506, 427of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out