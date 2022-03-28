Electrification of track reduces rail travel time at Daund station

Successful trials of electrification of Solapur to Mohol railway track will reduce bridging and debridging of engines at Daund station. Many southern-bound trains had to wait at the station for around an hour for engine changing process. In the next few days, passenger and goods trains will pass through the stretch directly on electric engines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not only trains going south, but long-distance Howrah Express going to Kolkata and other superfast trains stopped at Daund station for switching engine direction.

As per the information given by the Central Railway, daily around 20 to 25 trains pass through the route in Solapur division and electrification of major stretch of 30 km will soon be completed. Railways conducted trial runs last week.

“We conducted successful trails of newly installed electrification work on the Solapur to Mohol stretch and soon trains passing through Daund station will not have to wait,” said a senior railway official from the Solapur railway division.

Kushal Das, a regular passenger to Kolkata, said, “Whenever I travel to Kolkata, the train would stop at Daund railway station for engine switch for around 40 minutes. We pay high fares expecting good service, and now electrification of the stretch is a welcome step.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}