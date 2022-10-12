Electronics dealer dupes finance company of 22.74 lakh, case registered in Pune

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday booked an electronics and home appliance dealer for allegedly duping a private finance company to the tune of ₹22.74 lakh since 2018.

The accused, identified as Pritesh Popat Shivale, a resident of Azadnagar in Charohli, is absconding after the fraud, said police.

Explaining the modus operandi, a senior official said that the accused collected documents from customers and applied for loans with the said finance company.

Once the loans were sanctioned and money remitted to his bank account, he would withdraw the money and utilise it for personal use.

According to a complaint, filed by Pavan Gokul Chaudhari, representative of TVS Credit Services, since 2018 the accused applied for several loans and duped the company of ₹22.74 lakh.

“We suspect that he has duped at least 80 to 90 consumers by submitting their documents for loans without their consent,” said Chaudhari.

“When monthly instalment was deducted from their account few customers approached us saying they had not purchased any home appliances. After initial investigation we stopped his delivery code to discontinue finance to his shop,” said Chaudhari.

Police said, in many cases accused Shivale submitted fake documents. When their paper trail was traced by the finance company, it was found that the given address was fake.

Dilip Shinde, senior police inspector at Dighi police station, said, “ The accused has duped the finance company by taking loans without the customer knowing about it. We have formed a team and soon we will nab him.’

Shinde further said, there is a possibility that the accused might have duped other finance companies as well in a similar manner and an investigation regarding the same is underway. As of now, police have taken the statement of three consumers.

A case has been registered at the Dighi police station under Sections,420 (cheating and dishonestly ), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 417 (punishment for cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will or authority to make or transfer any valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

