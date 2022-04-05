EV vendor park to come up in Talegaon: MIDC CEO
PUNE Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) chief executive officer (CEO) P Anbalagan said an electric vehicle (EV) vendor park will be set up in Talegaon near Pune city. He said 2,500 charging points will be installed in seven cities and the Samruddhi Mahamarg and Pune-Mumbai Expressway.
Anbalagan was speaking on ‘EV Enhancing Production in India’ at Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave on Tuesday. Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present in the audience during the session.
Anbalagan said, “We have approved two out of five proposals for EV production in Maharashtra. We are giving ‘mega project’ status to projects having investments of ₹100 crore in the EV space, which is 15 times less than the ₹1,500 crore investment needed in other sectors. To begin with, we are looking at the PE fund of ₹ 500 crore for the ‘sunrise’ EV sector’.”
“MIDC is allotting land to EV manufacturers and other stakeholders on priority. We will soon set up a full-fledged EV vendor park in Talegaon.”
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced during the conference inauguration on April 4 that his government is removing all barriers for investors and offering them a smooth ride to set up their newer facilities in Maharashtra.
Aaditya announced that Mumbai will have 10,000 e-buses by 2027 along with other cities of Maharashtra. The state government is also bringing in schemes to replace existing autorickshaws to e-autos.
