Every student to be allowed to appear for Class 12 board exams

The state board has instructed that not paying the fees cannot be a criterion for depriving any student of appearing for the Class 12 examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or withholding his/her hall ticket. The group education officer concerned is expected to provide hall tickets to all students. Sharad Gosavi, chairperson, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), warned that action will be taken against schools found depriving students of appearing for the examination. The Class 12 examination of students of nine divisional boards will be conducted from February 21. (HT PHOTO)

The Class 12 examination of students of nine divisional boards will be conducted from February 21. Gosavi was speaking at a press conference held on Tuesday to disseminate information about the Class 12 board exams. He said, “The students cannot be deprived of the examination for non-payment of school or junior college fees. If we find anyone not giving students hall tickets and not allowing them to appear for the exam, strict action will be taken against the school or educational institution.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

This year, 1,513,909 students will appear for the Class 12 exam. Compared to previous years, the number of students appearing for the exam has increased this year. In February-March 2023, 1,457,293 students had appeared for the exam. This year, the number of students who registered for the exam rose to 56,616.

Gosavi said, “In order to prevent malpractices in the examination, examiners have appointed at examination centres. Also, teams have been appointed by the revenue and police administration to prevent malpractices. Students must appear for the examination at the scheduled time. Students who come to the examination centre after the scheduled time will not be admitted.”

“Like every year, arrangements have been made to conduct the examination in a safe environment. This year for the first time, practical, oral and internal evaluation marks will be filled online. Ten counsellors have been appointed at the state board level, and two counsellors at the district level in the divisional boards to help students. Helpline facilities have been provided by setting up control rooms in the state board and nine divisional boards,” he said.