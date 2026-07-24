Ex-MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, wife Pratibha get anticipatory bail in Pune contractor suicide case; no relief for Shedge

Pune: A Pune sessions court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former MLA and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar and his wife Pratibha Dhangekar in a case related to the alleged abetment of suicide of a city contractor, while rejecting a similar plea filed by former corporator Bala Shedge.

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The court observed that the prosecution had prima facie failed to establish a direct nexus between the former legislator Ravindra and the deceased’s business transactions.

Additional Sessions Judge Aniruddha Sulbha Subhash Gandhi allowed anticipatory bail applications filed by the Dhangekars.

The Swargate police had registered an FIR on July 15 against Dhangekar, his wife and several others for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 65-year-old contractor from Gultekdi, who allegedly ended his life after recording videos and leaving behind suicide notes blaming his business associates for prolonged mental harassment and financial losses. A case was registered at Swargate police station under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 316(2), 351(2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While granting relief, the court examined the FIR, the suicide note and other material on record. According to the order, the deceased had alleged that several builders had failed to clear his dues for labour and centering work. The suicide note named Utkarsha Associates, Vijay Buildcon and Akshay Construction as firms for which he had undertaken work.

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{{^usCountry}} The court noted that Ravindra was not a partner in any of these firms. It observed that his name surfaced during the investigation because his wife, Pratibha, was a partner in Utkarsha Associates, from whom the deceased had claimed dues of around ₹20 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court noted that Ravindra was not a partner in any of these firms. It observed that his name surfaced during the investigation because his wife, Pratibha, was a partner in Utkarsha Associates, from whom the deceased had claimed dues of around ₹20 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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In its order, the court said, “The investigation papers did not reveal any personal business relationship between Ravindra and the deceased contractor.” It also found nothing on record to suggest that he was personally liable to make any payment to the deceased.

“Considering the documents on record and the FIR, there appears to be no personal business between the applicant and the deceased. Thus, the prosecution prima facie fails to show the nexus of the applicant with the deceased and his business,” the court observed while allowing the plea.

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Meanwhile, the court noted that that Shedge’s name was specifically mentioned in the deceased contractor’s alleged suicide note and video message.

The contractor had alleged that Shedge had failed to pay him his dues, threatened to kill him, and seized his centering material, pushing him into severe financial and mental distress. Taking note of these allegations and the need for custodial interrogation, the court declined to grant anticipatory bail to Shedge.

The court directed that, in the event of arrest, both Ravindra and Pratibha Dhangekar be released on furnishing a personal bond and one surety bond of ₹25,000 each.

It further directed both applicants to report to Swargate police station every Monday and Thursday between 10 am and 1 pm, and to appear before the investigating officer whenever called through written intimation, until the chargesheet is filed.

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