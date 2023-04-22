Maha Covid Task Force recommends Tab Metformin and Tab Paxlovid

In the midst of an increase in Covid-19 cases recorded in the state, experts on the newly formed state Covid-19 Task Group have advised that patients with Covid-19 be treated in hospitals using tablets Metformin and Paxlovid. The decision was made at the Covid-19 review meeting on Friday.

The newly formed state task force members met to evaluate the state’s Covid-19 situation. Tanaji Sawant, the state health minister, presided over the meeting at which the recommendations were made. It was resolved to employ these two novel drugs in the treatment of Covid-19 patients during this meeting.

According to Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and task force member, the rate of hospitalisation in Covid-19 infected individuals administered Tab. Metformin will aid in the treatment of patients over the age of 60, reducing the number of fatalities.

Metformin is not included in the Covid-19 therapy protocol, and Dr Gangakhedkar was requested to submit the tablet research to the task force. The task committee will provide guidelines to determine the next steps.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, the chairman of the newly constituted state Covid-19 Task Force, revealed that after delivering Tab Paxlovid to the patients, the treatment outcome in the next 48 to 72 hours was noted to be good.

“A total of 30 Tab Palovid tablet doses are administered over five days. By employing this treatment, it will be possible to treat the elderly and prevent deaths. The task force members will decide whether to include this tablet in the conventional treatment protocol.”