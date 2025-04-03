Menu Explore
Exported 100 guns to Europe, other markets last year: Bharat Forge

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2025 08:32 AM IST

The company manufactures a range of artillery guns, including ultralight artillery guns (ULH), and is currently developing systems capable of firing on the move

Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani on Wednesday said that the company has supplied 100 artillery guns, including 18 Advanced Towed Artillery Guns (ATAGs), to several countries, including those in Europe.

Baba Kalyani, CMD, Bharat Forge and Amit Kalyani with ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) at Bharat Forge company at Mundhwa. (HT PHOTO)
Baba Kalyani, CMD, Bharat Forge and Amit Kalyani with ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) at Bharat Forge company at Mundhwa. (HT PHOTO)

“We exported artillery guns to Europe even before supplying them to the Indian Army. Last year, we delivered 100 guns to a European country, including 18 ATAGs,” Kalyani said at a press conference held at the company’s headquarters in Pune.

“Our goal is to become the world’s largest artillery producer by 2030. To achieve this, we are significantly expanding our manufacturing capacity,” he said.

The company manufactures a range of artillery guns, including ultralight artillery guns (ULH), and is currently developing systems capable of firing on the move.

With increasing international interest in its products, Bharat Forge sees a strong future for its exports. “Last year, exports made up nearly 90% of our sales. This year, we expect around 80% of our sales to come from exports. The global market is opening up for us, and we aim to supply artillery to the U.S. Army, the French Army, the British Army, and other defence forces worldwide,” Kalyani said.

He noted that many countries face a severe shortage of defence hardware and manufacturing capacity. “They have advanced technology, perhaps even superior to ours, but their main challenge is production. The Ukraine war has created a massive demand for replenishment, and replacing the artillery used in the conflict will require substantial manufacturing capabilities. This presents a major opportunity for companies like us to bridge the gap,” he added.

On the domestic front, Kalyani underscored the Indian Army’s long-term artillery modernization plan, which includes procuring 4,500 guns over the next 10 to 15 years. “We are currently supplying the first batch of 307 guns to the Indian Army, but there is still a long way to go to meet this modernization target,” he said.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the procurement of 307 ATAGs and 327 High Mobility 6×6 Gun Towing Vehicles, valued at 6,900 crore.

