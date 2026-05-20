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Former Pune corporator murder suspect’s brother shot at: Police

Four unidentified men allegedly opened fire on Akshay Bapu Mhaske alias Bala, the brother of Akash Mhaske, who was arrested for allegedly procuring, supplying fire arms in the murder case

Updated on: May 20, 2026 03:38 pm IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande, Pune
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Four unidentified men allegedly opened fire on Akshay Bapu Mhaske alias Bala, the brother of Akash Mhaske, who was arrested for allegedly procuring fire arms from Madhya Pradesh and supplied in murder case of former corportaor Vanraj Andekar in 2024, police said on Wednesday.

Police said four men on two-wheelers intercepted Akshay near Samvidhan Chowk around 10 am on Wednesday. (Representative photo)

Police said four men on two-wheelers intercepted Akshay near Samvidhan Chowk around 10 am on Wednesday.

“A bullet reportedly hit him before the attackers allegedly assaulted him with koyatas and fled the spot. Akshay, who is allegedly linked to the Andekar murder case, was taken to Bharati Hospital and doctors said he is in critical condition,” the officer said.

Andekar, who served as a corporator from the undivided Nationalist Congress Party between 2017 and 2022, was murdered on September 1, 2024. He was alone on the day of the murder after attending a family function and was attacked while talking to his cousins near his office at Andekar Chowk.

Police said the dispute began when the Pune Municipal Corporation’s encroachment department took action against a general store in the Nana Peth area owned by Sanjivani Komkar. It was suspected that this move was made under the influence of Vanraj Andekar. Additionally, Sanjivani Komkar, Jayant Komkar, Ganesh Komkar, and Prakash Komkar had a long-standing property dispute with Andekar’s family, which allegedly fueled their anger.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Former Pune corporator murder suspect’s brother shot at: Police
Home / Cities / Pune / Former Pune corporator murder suspect’s brother shot at: Police
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