pune news

Extraordi-narris of Pune light up this Navratri

In a bid to empower women during Navratri festival, Radio One, the radio partner of Hindustan Times, will air stories of women police officials of the Pune police in the form of ‘Extraordi narris of Pune’.
In a bid to empower women during Navratri festival, Radio One, the radio partner of Hindustan Times, will air stories of women police officials of the Pune police in the form of 'Extraordi narris of Pune'.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 12:04 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE: In a bid to empower women over the nine days of the Navratri festival, Radio One, the radio partner of Hindustan Times, will air stories of women police officials of the Pune police who exemplify strength and courage in the form of ‘Extraordi narris of Pune’. Women police officers who have helped female victims of various crimes will narrate their experience to create awareness and a sense of agency among the women of Pune.

Swati Patil who is part of the Pune crime branch’s ‘Damini squad’ said, “We were visiting a school to explain good touch and bad touch. A Class 8 student mustered the courage to approach us later and had tears in her eyes while confiding in us about her father’s regular sexual misconduct. This is just one of the cases. If any girl or woman feels unsafe, she can call the ‘Damini Squad’ on 1091.”

Another officer narrated her experience while dealing with the case of a pregnant girl, 15, who was cheated by a man later found to be married with a son.

Assistant police inspector Vrushali Patil who works at the Pune police commissioner’s office, said, “The communication between parents and children has become imperative in today’s times. Both parents work to survive in a fast-growing city like Pune. Clear communication between children and parents will help reduce the number of such incidents considerably. We are here to help always. You can reach us on 100, 1091, and 112 as well.”

Radio jockey Meenal of Radio One will bring a wealth of such stories of courage and good will over the nine days of Navratri, a festival personifies the Goddess aka Shakti.

