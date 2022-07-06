Extremely heavy rain possible, red alert issued for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur : IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra on Wednesday indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for Mumbai till July 10, after heavy rains lashed various parts of the state.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert indicates very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rainfall and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
“Extremely heavy rainfall activity to occur at isolated places and ghat sections of Pune and Satara on July 7 and 8 and till July 9 at Kolhapur district. Chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated parts in Mumbai till 10 July,’ said IMD in its statement.
“The low-pressure area now lies over Kutch and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels tilting south westwards with height. It is likely to move further westwards and become less marked during the next 24 hours,’ said IMD officials.
IMD officials further told that, the monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. Its western end is very likely to shift gradually northwards from Thursday.
IMD alert further stated that, considering red alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur region the impact could be in the form of localised landslides, occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, localised flooding, damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation, water logging in low lying areas and disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time. IMD in its statement mentioned that, it may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments.
Since it was raining in the many parts of the state for the past few days, the district administrations have issued warning to people staying in low lying areas, on the banks of the rivers and hilly regions to remain vigilant.
As of now,55 lightning deaths have been reported in the state of Maharashtra. Considering the heavy downpour in the state, eight NDRF teams have been deployed across the state as a part of precautionary measures.
Ludhiana | Residents stage protest over erratic water supply, unscheduled power cuts
Raising hue and cry over erratic water supply and unscheduled power cuts, residents of Ambedkar Nagar in ward number 29 staged a protest outside councillor Prabhjot Kaur's office on Wednesday. As per the information, the residents at first went to protest outside the office of MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and then moved to the office of councillor stating that the municipal corporation has failed to resolve the issue despite repeated complaints.
Woman, three lawyers arrested for extorting money after lodging fake rape case in UP’s Agra
Agra police arrested three lawyers and a woman allegedly involved in extorting money by lodging a fake rape case against a man. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the superintendent of police Vikas Kumar said that a complaint was lodged on June 24 at Hari Parvat police station by a woman, posing as a rape victim, against the accused Rahul Kumar. Rahul and his family members also threatened her.
Water meters bypassed by bungalow, row house, gunthewari home owners; notices issued
The installation of water meters has seen 20% opposition from various housing societies and bungalow owners. During the sampling audit in Pashan, Aundhgaon, Susgaon, Sutarwadi, Ganeshkhind road and Shivajinagar, it has also been found that more than 700 homes are wasting water up to 12,000 litre per capita per day (LPCD) as against the permissible limit of 150 LPCD.
Ludhiana MC prepares city sanitation plan to promote cleanliness
With an aim to spread awareness among masses and promote cleanliness, the municipal corporation has prepared a 'City Sanitation Plan' wherein all the branches of the MC will organise coordinated drive in a particular area in a day and take up all the works in one go. The drive will be organised for one day in each of the four zones during a week and will continue for a few months.
Four arrested for robbing jewellery shop in Bengaluru
Four people were arrested on Wednesday from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh for robbing cash and jewellery worth Rs 3 crore from a showroom in Bengaluru, police said. The robbed gold and cash were also recovered from the accused after a police chase, they said, adding the robbery took place on Monday. The arrested accused include Devaram of Sojat City, Anil Ram of Pali district, Ram Singh of Jodhpur district and Rahul of Sirohi district.
