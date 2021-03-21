Home / Cities / Pune News / Fabrication business owner, four others booked for causing death due to negligence
pune news

Fabrication business owner, four others booked for causing death due to negligence

Five people including an employee of a construction company and a fabrication business owner were booked for causing the death of a 22-year-old construction worker and hiding the information from his family in order to prevent them from pressing charges, according to their complaint
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:33 PM IST
HT Image

Five people including an employee of a construction company and a fabrication business owner were booked for causing the death of a 22-year-old construction worker and hiding the information from his family in order to prevent them from pressing charges, according to their complaint.

The deceased man was identified as Pradeep Kantilal Jogdanda (22) while a complaint in the matter was lodged by his mother Gunfabai Kantilal Jogdanda (50), a farmer resident of Chinchwadgaon area and a native of Osmanabad.

The accused were identified as Vijay Abhiman More, Balaji Abhiman Mane, Mahesh Jadhav, Gajanan Bapurao Pansare, and Karan Waghire, according to the police.

The deceased man was working to apply fabrication on the 12th floor of the under-construction building in Chikhali.

While Jadhav is the owner of a fabrication business, Pansare is the labour contractor, and Waghire is an executive working at the construction company, according to the police.

The site that he was working on when he slipped and fell to his death was being developed by Balaji developers and the project was called Vishnu Greens located in Jadhavwadi area of Chikhali, according to the police.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arjun Kadhe fulfils dream of becoming national champion

Three arrested in 2018 murder case acquitted based on DNA test

PMC diverts 300 crore reserved for big projects towards ward-wise development works

Consumer forum orders DSK to return share to investor

However, the accused conspired to tell the complainants that the death had occurred while working on the site of the house of a man living in Chinchwade nagar. The complainants also claimed that the accused hid the information about the 22-year-old’s death from his family members.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), 120 (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station against the five.

Police sub-inspector SP Deshmukh of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP