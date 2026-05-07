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Fact-finding team submits report on Nashik BPO case to NCW

Rahatkar held a meeting with Nashik city police commissioner Sandeep Karnik and members of the special investigation team probing the BPO case, and discussed different aspects of the cass

Published on: May 07, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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The four-member fact-finding team investigating the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-linked business process outsourcing (BPO) incident in Nashik has submitted its preliminary report to the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Nine employees of the BPO in question, including a male staffer, had lodged complaints of sexual abuse, harassment and hurting religious sentiments against eight of their coworkers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Chairperson of the NCW, Vijaya Rahatkar, on Wednesday told reporters in Nashik that the panel has submitted its report to her on Tuesday. “I will go through the report and then share it with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other concerned agencies,” Rahatkar said. Rahatkar held a meeting with Nashik city police commissioner Sandeep Karnik and members of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the BPO case, and discussed different aspects of the case.

Nine employees of the BPO in question, including a male staffer, had lodged complaints of sexual abuse, harassment and hurting religious sentiments against eight of their coworkers. The police lodged FIRs against the accused between March 26 and April 3, and arrested seven of the accused. One remaining accused, a female, is allegedly absconding.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Fact-finding team submits report on Nashik BPO case to NCW
Home / Cities / Pune / Fact-finding team submits report on Nashik BPO case to NCW
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