Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said he has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the probe into the plane crash that killed former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and to make its findings public soon to address people's questions and apprehensions. Fadnavis seeks Amit Shah's intervention to speed up Ajit Pawar plane crash probe

Fadnavis was speaking at a programme where Shah unveiled a bust of the late NCP leader at the Pune Zilla Parishad office. The entrance gate of the ZP office has also been named after Pawar.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, crashed at Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28 this year while en route from Mumbai to Baramati, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.

The Maharashtra CID and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Civil Aviation have been conducting separate inquiries into the incident.

Fadnavis said there was a need to bring clarity to the circumstances of the crash and answer the questions being raised across the state.

"Eight to 10 months have passed, and a major investigation is underway. Teams from different countries and international agencies are also assisting in the probe. However, the confusion and apprehensions in the minds of ordinary people in Maharashtra must be addressed. The investigation report should come out at the earliest," he said.

Fadnavis said he has personally requested Union Home Minister Shah to intervene and ensure that the investigation was expedited.

"People want to know what exactly happened. Was it an accident or was there something else behind it? If anyone is found guilty, they must be given the strictest punishment. And if it was an accident, the anguish and questions in the minds of ordinary people must at least be addressed," he said.

The chief minister said Shah has assured him that he would personally look into the matter and take steps to ensure that the report of the investigation involving international agencies was brought out at the earliest.

Fadnavis said he was confident that Shah's intervention would help speed up the process and provide answers to the questions surrounding Pawar's death.

Recalling Pawar's contribution, Fadnavis said the late leader played a significant role in shaping Pune district's development and strengthening the Zilla Parishad and other local self-government institutions.

The Pune Zilla Parishad's decision to install the bust and name its entrance gate after him was a fitting tribute to a leader with a special affection for the district, he said.

"Ajit dada's contribution to the development of Pune district cannot be forgotten. Any account of the district's progress would remain incomplete without a golden chapter dedicated to his contribution," he said.

Describing Pawar as a strong, disciplined and decisive leader with a firm grip on administration, Fadnavis said he was known for his straightforward approach.

"He had only two words - yes and no. If he agreed with something, he would stand firmly behind it and ensure its implementation. If he disagreed, he would say so directly without hesitation," the CM said.

He also recalled Pawar's financial discipline as finance minister, saying that despite difficult circumstances, he never compromised on fiscal discipline and consistently emphasised quality and measurable outcomes in public expenditure.

Pawar's work ethic was equally notable, Fadnavis added, as he was ready for work by 6 am and often began official work early in the morning.

The chief minister said Pawar had been a strong support for his colleagues, and that his absence was particularly felt amid the prevailing drought situation in the state.

"Given his close association with agriculture and the rural landscape, he would have personally taken the lead in tackling the drought situation. We miss the support and guidance he would have provided," he said.

Fadnavis said Pawar's sudden demise had left a deep void in Maharashtra's political and public life, adding that a leader of his stature would be difficult to replace.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.