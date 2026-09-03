Fake CEO WhatsApp account used to dupe firm of 2.20 crore; three held

Pimpri-Chinchwad police cyber cell arrested three persons for allegedly cheating a company of ₹2.20 crore by creating a fake WhatsApp account in the name of its CEO and directing an employee to transfer money to multiple bank accounts, police said on Wednesday.

As the demands increased, the employee became suspicious and contacted the company owner, following which a police complaint was lodged. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused have been identified as Sanchay Chavan, 20, of Dombivli East; and Ramesh Kumar Puniya, 24, and Prakash Pawar, 20, of Panvel and originally from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The fraud took place on August 14, when the accused allegedly contacted the company’s accounts executive through a fake WhatsApp account and posed as the company owner. They initially sought details of the company’s account balance and then shared bank account details, instructing the employee to transfer funds.

As the demands increased, the employee became suspicious and contacted the company owner, following which a police complaint was lodged.

Investigators traced five bank accounts allegedly used to route the fraudulently obtained money. Police found that some of the funds had been withdrawn through cheques and ATMs. Technical analysis led investigators to two suspects in Panvel and the third in Dombivli.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said Chavan was looking for a job, while Puniya and Pawar worked at a gas-repairing shop. “By luring him with various job promises, the other two accused used Chavan’s bank accounts to receive cyber fraud money,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said Chavan was looking for a job, while Puniya and Pawar worked at a gas-repairing shop. “By luring him with various job promises, the other two accused used Chavan’s bank accounts to receive cyber fraud money,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.