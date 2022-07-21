Fake doctor booked for duping patients in Narayangaon

The Pune rural police on Thursday booked a fake doctor from Narayangaon area of Jannur in Pune district.

The case was lodged at the Narayangaon police station after a complaint was filed by the district health officials against a person who was allegedly running a clinic in Narayangaon area and was prescribing allopathic medicines to the patients, said officials.

The person had displayed the board with the name of the clinic and had added the initials of ‘Dr.’ (doctor) before his name. Through the clinic, he allegedly cheated patients for his own financial benefits by prescribing medicines without proper knowledge. When the accused was asked to submit necessary documents, he failed to do so, said police officials.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged under Sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 33 (2), of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961 at Narayangaon police station.