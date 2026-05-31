Families face uncertain future after loss of sole breadwinners in toxic liquor tragedy

The alleged toxic liquor tragedy that has claimed 16 lives in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad has left behind more than grief. It has shattered families, orphaned children and pushed several households into an uncertain future after the sudden loss of their sole breadwinners.

While police investigate the illicit liquor network, affected families say their immediate concern is survival. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

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Most victims were daily-wage workers, drivers, labourers and low-income earners who worked long hours to support their families. Their modest incomes covered rent, food, medicines and school fees. With their deaths, widows, elderly parents and children are now struggling to cope, with many unsure how they will survive.

While police investigate the illicit liquor network, affected families say their immediate concern is survival. Many fear they may not be able to afford food, rent, medicines or children’s education.

For 55-year-old Sunita Anand Nikalje of Phugewadi, life changed on May 28 when her husband, Anand Kashinath Nikalje, 64, died after allegedly consuming toxic liquor.

The couple lived in a cramped 8x10-foot rented home. Anand, a small-time radium artist, earned barely ₹200 on some days as demand for his work declined. Yet it was their only source of income. The couple had four children, all married and living separately.

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{{^usCountry}} Family members said Anand had stayed away from alcohol for nearly 15 years before resuming occasional drinking in the past year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members said Anand had stayed away from alcohol for nearly 15 years before resuming occasional drinking in the past year. {{/usCountry}}

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Now alone, Sunita struggles to imagine the future.

“My husband was everything for me. He was the only earning member in the family. Whatever little he earned, he brought home. We never had much, but we survived,” she said.

“I am uneducated. I have never worked outside. At this age, who will give me a job? How will I pay rent? How will I buy food? I don’t know how I am supposed to live the rest of my life.”

She demanded action against those responsible.

“The people who sold this liquor have destroyed our lives. They should be punished so that other families don’t suffer like us. The government must help families like ours. Without financial assistance, I don’t know how I will survive.”

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Just a few lanes away, the Rathod family from the Phugewadi chawls has been devastated by the loss of two brothers, Vijay Prakash Rathod, 31, and Raju Prakash Rathod, 34, both earning members who died within days of each other.

They leave behind two widows and four children.

Vijay is survived by his wife, Sarika Rathod, a 10-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter. Raju is survived by his wife, Sangeeta Rathod and two sons aged 14 and 11. Both women are homemakers with no independent income.

Their father, Prakash Umaji Rathod (65), also allegedly consumed the liquor and is undergoing treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital. His condition remains serious. Their brother-in-law, Sonu Tayde, 30, is also hospitalised.

Standing outside her home, Sarika said her husband worked at a movers-and-packers company in Vishrantwadi and took up extra labour work to support the family.

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“He never bought anything for himself. Everything was for the family. Now my son keeps asking where his father has gone. I have no answer. How do I explain to a child that his father will never come back?”

“Everything has stopped overnight. The person who held this family together is gone. I don’t know how I will educate my children or feed them,” she said.

Sangeeta Rathod said her husband was the family’s only source of income.

“We had very little, but we were happy. We managed somehow. Our children were studying. We had dreams for them,” she said.

“Now those dreams seem broken. There is no income left. We have no savings. We do not know how we will pay school fees or run the house. If needed, I will work as a maid. I have no other choice.”

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Looking at her sons, she added, “Every child deserves a father. Mine have lost theirs forever. No compensation can bring him back.”

Another victim, 28-year-old Akshay Ashok Avasarmal, died after being admitted to the ICU at YCM Hospital on the night of May 28. He was declared dead the next morning.

His brother Jatin said the family is struggling emotionally and financially.

“Akshay was young. He had his whole life ahead of him. We never imagined we would lose him like this,” he said.

“Our parents are old and unwell. Their medical expenses are increasing. I earn very little, and it is difficult to manage everything alone. The government should help affected families because many of us have lost the people who supported our homes,” he said.

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For Machindra Netke, who lost his brother Sachin Ramchandra Netke (36), the tragedy has destroyed entire households.

“The tragedy has not only taken lives. It has destroyed entire households,” he said.

“People talk about the death toll. But behind every death is a family that has lost its support system. Children have lost fathers. Parents have lost sons. Wives have lost husbands. Their suffering will continue long after the headlines disappear.”

Residents and activists have demanded strict action against those involved in manufacturing and selling the suspected toxic liquor, along with financial compensation and rehabilitation support for affected families.

As investigations continue, families are left rebuilding lives that changed overnight, facing empty homes, unanswered questions from children and the daily struggle to survive without their primary earners.

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