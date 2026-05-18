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Farm loan waiver preperations in final stage: Fadnavis

“Discussions have already taken place in the cabinet. We are awaiting data from a few districts and once it is received, the loan waiver will be implemented before June 30,” he said.

Published on: May 18, 2026 06:32 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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Pune: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state government will roll out the farm loan waiver scheme before June 30, adding that preparations for the programme have reached the final stage.

“Discussions have already taken place in the cabinet. We are awaiting data from a few districts and once it is received, the loan waiver will be implemented before June 30,” Fadnavis said in Pune. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT)

Speaking to reporters in Pune on the sidelines of agri hackathon, Fadnavis said the state cabinet has already discussed the issue in detail and the waiver would be announced once pending data from a few districts is received.

The chief minister said that the farm loan waiver exercise was nearing completion.

“Discussions have already taken place in the cabinet. We are awaiting data from a few districts and once it is received, the loan waiver will be implemented before June 30,” he said.

Fadnavis was in Pune to attend the second edition of the International Agri Hackathon. He said four projects selected during the event would be developed into commercial ventures.

He also announced that from next year the programme would be renamed as the ‘Maharashtra Agri Hackathon’, while the award for the best project would be named after late Ajit Pawar.

During one of the civic programmes in the city, Fadnavis appealed to party workers not to follow ministers’ convoys in private vehicles.

“Do not bring your cars and follow ministers. We must respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Farm loan waiver preperations in final stage: Fadnavis
Home / Cities / Pune / Farm loan waiver preperations in final stage: Fadnavis
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