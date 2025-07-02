Farmers hit streets against Shaktipeeth Highway project

Farmers and public representatives staged coordinated protests across parts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada on Tuesday, opposing the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway project. Agitations were staged in Sangli, Dharashiv, Nanded, Beed and Parbhani districts, with demonstrators blocking key roads as part of a ‘rasta roko’ and raising slogans against the State government. In Sangli district, hundreds of protesters gathered at Ankali Phata and blocked traffic on the Sangli-Kolhapur Highway, causing major disruptions. (HT)

The protest was led by the Shaktipeeth Highway Virodhi Kruti Samiti and saw participation from former MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti, Sangli MP Vishal Patil, and MLA Kailas Patil, among others.

In Sangli district, hundreds of protesters gathered at Ankali Phata and blocked traffic on the Sangli-Kolhapur highway, causing major disruptions. Police detained several protesters during the agitation.

Lok Sabha MP Vishal Patil said, “Before the 2024 assembly elections, the government had claimed the project was cancelled. But now, the process has resumed without taking farmers into confidence. The government must not impose the project — instead, they should conduct village-wise consultations.”

Raising broader concerns, Raju Shetti said the existing Ratnagiri–Nagpur Road project by the National Highway Authority is already running at a loss. Since the Shaktipeeth Highway would run parallel to that route, Shetti demanded that the project be reconsidered.

“IIT Roorkee and IIT Hyderabad are currently studying traffic projections, toll viability, collection periods, and financial implications of highway infrastructure. Based on their findings, a report should be presented to the public regarding the potential toll burden and the risks of this unnecessary project,” Shetti said.

Farmers alleged the highway would require the acquisition of fertile farmland, affecting their livelihoods and displacing hundreds of families. Holding placards and shouting slogans, they accused the state government of ignoring local concerns and fast-tracking the project without proper consultation or compensation.

“This land has been with our families for generations. The government is forcing this project without understanding ground realities,” said one protesting farmer.

Despite the rain, the protests saw strong participation, reflecting the intensity of public opposition. Several local leaders and elected representatives extended support to the agitation, demanding that the proposed alignment be either reconsidered or scrapped entirely.

Police were deployed in large numbers at protest sites to maintain law and order. Traffic movement was affected in multiple locations for several hours.

The state cabinet last week approved ₹ 20,787 crore for the proposed highway that will start from Pawanar in Wardha district in Vidarbha to Patra Devi in Sindhudurg, at the southern tip of the state.

One of many flagship projects of the BJP-led Mahayuti government, the 802-km expressway will sweep through 12 districts, linking key spiritual sites, or Shaktipeeths. It also aims to cut Nagpur-Goa travel time from 18 to 8 hours.

The government has said that the Shaktipeeth Highway is proposed to improve road connectivity between prominent religious destinations in Maharashtra. However, its alignment and land acquisition plans have triggered widespread dissent among farmers, particularly in Sangli and adjoining districts. Protesters warned of intensifying their agitation if the government fails to respond to their demands.