Father, son drown at agro-tourism centre, mother rescued

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 02, 2023 11:14 PM IST

The deceased have been identified as Satyawan Shivaji Gajare 28, and one-and-a-half-year-old Rajvansh Gajare, while the mother, Snehal Satyawan Gajare, 25, was rescued in time the hotel staff.

A family outing turned tragic when a father and son drowned in a farm pond at the Charangbaba Agro-tourism Centre in Jambut, Shirur Taluka on Sunday.

Immediately after the accident, father and son were rushed to the private hospital in Jambut then to Ale, where they were declared dead. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The family arrived at the Charangbaba Hotel and Agro-tourism Centre which is owned by Satyawan’s father Shivaji Gajare. On Sunday evening, Rajvansh accidentally fell in a farm pond. In order to save him Satyawan ventured into the water. As he did not know how to swim, he drowned, said officials.

His wife Snehal also jumped in to save them. However, Kiran, Satyawan’s brother, and a hotel staffer heard the commotion and managed to rescue Snehal. Immediately after the accident, father and son were rushed to the private hospital in Jambut then to Ale, where they were declared dead, said officials.

