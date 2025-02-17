FDA busts spurious drug racket; medicines worth 12.47 seized

In a joint operation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from Pune, Thane, and Nandurbar officials have dismantled an inter-state network engaged in the illegal manufacturing and distribution of spurious drugs. The action was taken between January 23 and February 14. The action was taken between January 23 and February 14. (HT PHOTO)

A stock of medicines worth ₹12.47 was seized from Pune and Nandurbar during the raid. The modus operandi of the illicit operation involved manufacturing dummy churna, chyawanprash and other medicines to mimic genuine Ayurvedic products. These spurious drugs and health supplements were also labelled contradictory to The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, which claim to have magical properties, said the FDA officials.

On January 23, FDA officials, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at M/s Tykhe Healthcare India Pvt Ltd in Kondhwa. The company has been operating for the past 18 months. During the raid, officials confiscated various Ayurvedic and Unani medicines valued at ₹6 lakh from the premises. Besides, according to the officials, samples of 10 different medicines and supplements were sent to the laboratory for analysis and investigation.

GD Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA (Drug), Pune region, said, the stock at the Kondhwa unit was found to have some products having labels of being manufactured at M/s Sufi Centre, Bhiwandi, Thane.

“We got in touch with our counterparts from Thane office and it was found no permission was given to manufacture these medicines. The medicines were not manufactured by M/s Sufi Centre and were counterfeit and sold and distributed from Pune premises,” he said.

Further investigations revealed these spurious medicines and supplements were being manufactured in Nandurbar.

The FDA drug inspectors from Dhule and Nandurbar were alerted by the FDA Pune team. Following this they raided the Tykhe Healthcare India Pvt Ltd premises located at Maloni village in Nandurbar district/

Furthermore, from Nandurbar, a stock of medicines and machinery worth ₹6,47,799 lakh was seized. The unit was found operating without a valid license and manufacturing Churna, chyawanprash and other medicines. During the inspection of the premises, it was found that the products were manufactured and had an FSSAI license. However, the license is not valid for manufacturing Ayurvedic and Unani medicines and supplements, said the FDA officials.

Hukare said, no FIR has been filed to date and an investigation is underway.

“The medicines manufactured were spurious and misleadingly labelled. We are also investigating if these drugs are being manufactured, distributed and sold in other parts of Maharashtra. The reports from the lab are awaited and further action will be taken as per the findings of the lab reports,” he said.