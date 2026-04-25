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FDA notice to mid-day meal provider after insect scare in school

FDA on Friday issued improvement notice to mid-day meal supplier in Pune following the incident where students were allegedly served insect-infested food at school in Kharalwadi

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:44 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday issued an improvement notice to a mid-day meal supplier catering to over 100 civic schools in Pune, following the recent incident where students were allegedly served insect-infested food at a school in Kharalwadi.

FDA on Friday issued improvement notice to mid-day meal supplier in Pune following the incident where students were allegedly served insect-infested food at school in Kharalwadi. (HT)

The action comes days after students at a Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-run Urdu school reported finding insects in their breakfast on April 18. The issue surfaced around 9:50 am when students alerted their teachers after spotting contamination in the meal. Photographs of the food were later circulated widely, prompting outrage and a formal complaint.

Advocate Sagar Charan, former vice-chairman of the PCMC health department grievance redressal committee, submitted a written complaint to municipal commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi, seeking immediate action. Hindustan Times reported the incident in its April 19 edition.

Acting on the report, an FDA team visited the school on Tuesday and inspected the central kitchen facility in Pimpri on Friday. During the visits, the officials collected five samples, including raw materials — chana dal, edible oil and rice — and cooked items such as khichdi and pulao. The samples were sealed and sent to a laboratory for analysis.

The mid-day meal centre supplies food to more than 105 schools across the city. Although the government provides most of the raw materials, authorities said they conduct third-party audits of these centres periodically.

(Photo Caption: Akshay Shelke Food Safety Officer sealing samples)

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / FDA notice to mid-day meal provider after insect scare in school
Home / Cities / Pune / FDA notice to mid-day meal provider after insect scare in school
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