Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food safety licence of Rangla Punjab, Sutarwadi, Pashan, with immediate effect for violating prescribed hygiene and health standards, officials said on Monday.

Pune, India - Feb. 8, 2018:Tukaram Mundhe during press conference at PMPML Building, Swargate in Pune, India, on Thursday, February 8, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

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The action was taken against R P Hospitalities, which operates the establishment, after it was found to have violated the conditions of its food safety licence read with Schedule 4 of the food safety regulations.

The FDA also suspended the licence of Manisha Dosa Center at Tathwade for similar violations.

The action was part of a wider crackdown on banned food products in the Pune division. Four establishments were inspected and banned food products worth ₹1.18 crore were seized. Four FIRs were registered and six people were arrested. One establishment was sealed and two vehicles worth ₹23 lakh were seized.

Among the seizures, 59 kg of khoya worth ₹29,500 was recovered from Rasrang in Pimpri. Sahara Dairy Products in Khed was found storing 1,808 kg of misbranded Shahi Sweet Halwa worth ₹61,600 and 811 kg of A-1 Sweet Halwa worth ₹1.62 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} The FDA also seized 39.15 kg of cow ghee from Mangal Naturecare, Bibwewadi, and 30 kg of Sohan Papdi from Galkha Devi Sweets, Ambegaon Pathar, over misleading claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FDA also seized 39.15 kg of cow ghee from Mangal Naturecare, Bibwewadi, and 30 kg of Sohan Papdi from Galkha Devi Sweets, Ambegaon Pathar, over misleading claims. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Government of Maharashtra is extremely strict regarding the quality of food products and the enforcement of the law. Playing with the health of consumers and the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Such strict legal action will continue against establishments selling or storing expired or adulterated food products, or food prepared in unhygienic and unsafe conditions,” said Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner, FDA.

“Action against establishments violating food quality, safety and hygiene norms will continue. For complaints regarding the quality of food products or any malpractice, citizens should contact the toll-free number 1800222365 or the Food & Drug Grievance Portal (https://complaints.mahafda.in),” FDA officials said.

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