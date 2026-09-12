FDA seizes 4,600 kg khoya, 12,500 kg paneer in Pune

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday seized nearly ₹39.43 lakh worth of paneer and khoya in Pune ahead of Ganeshotsav, amid a crackdown on suspected adulterated food entering the city.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday seized nearly ₹39.43 lakh worth of paneer and khoya in Pune ahead of Ganeshotsav. (HT)

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The action was carried out in Budhwar Peth after the regulator received information about suspicious consignments being brought into Pune from neighbouring states and districts. Officials had been tracking the vehicles for nearly 8-12 days before conducting the operation. Around four trucks were found carrying the dairy products.

The seized stock includes around 12,500 kg of paneer worth ₹27.83 lakh and 4,600 kg of khoya valued at ₹11.60 lakh.

“All the seized samples have been sent to the state laboratory for testing. If the laboratory report finds the food adulterated or unsafe, action will be taken against suppliers, buyers and sellers under Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act,” said D V Bhogawade, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune region.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the paneer was brought into Pune from Belagavi and Bagalkot in Karnataka. Officials seized the stock from the vehicles entering the city. The consignment included malai paneer, low-fat paneer and medium-fat paneer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the paneer was brought into Pune from Belagavi and Bagalkot in Karnataka. Officials seized the stock from the vehicles entering the city. The consignment included malai paneer, low-fat paneer and medium-fat paneer. {{/usCountry}}

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FDA officials said the fat content in the paneer appeared suspicious during the preliminary inspection. However, its safety and quality will be determined only after laboratory testing.

The khoya was brought from Washim and Barshi area and was found packed in 20-kg bundles wrapped in gunny bags. Officials said it was being transported in unhygienic conditions. Samples have been collected and the remaining stock is being destroyed.

The investigation also found that the paneer and khoya were intended for supply to around 25-40 traders and sweet shops in Pune city and district. Officials said bills and other documents related to the consignments would be examined.

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Those found responsible will face action based on the laboratory findings and investigation, officials said.

The crackdown comes ahead of Ganeshotsav, when demand for sweets, khoya, paneer and other dairy products rises sharply. FDA has intensified inspections to prevent unsafe and adulterated food products from reaching consumers during the festival season. Further action would be taken against all those found involved in the supply chain if the seized food is declared unsafe or adulterated, they said.