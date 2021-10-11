Fees, daily living worries cloud reopening of colleges for students in Pune

PUNE From Tuesday, October 12, college campuses reopen for in-person classes. Students are eagerly waiting, but along with the excitement, several are also worried.

College fees, student accommodation, hostels, and the availability of study material are all the post-Covid issues on the minds of students and parents alike.

“We are excited to join start in-person lectures and getting back onto campus after a long break. Many of my friends are returning to Pune, but we are worried about the college fees. Most students, including me, have not yet paid the full college fees. Some have not paid a single penny. The major reason is the Covid pandemic and the financial crisis thereof, especially in rural parts of the state,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, a law student and president of the Students’ Helping Hand organisation.

There are more than 10,000 junior and senior colleges, institutions and private universities in Pune district. The approximate number of students studying in all these educational institutions is 1.4 million at least.

Payal Mitra, a second year Arts student from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) said, “I was waiting for this day to start, but my parents and me are worried about the accommodation facilities. Earlier, I used to stay at the university hostel and it is closed now. If I want to rent a flat then I need to stay with other girls, or as a paying guest. This is a bit of a worry looking at the Covid safety and precautions. The university should open up their hostels and students with two vaccination doses should be allowed to stay,”

Another student Hitesh Ghule said, “Me and three friends from Beed district are planning to come to Pune next week and start offline lectures. We hope to be able to access accommodation, food mess and other day-to-day needs. Our monthly budget of staying and meals in Pune goes to around ₹7,000 and if this increases then it will affect our studies.”