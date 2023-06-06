Sanitation worker dies in road accident in Pune

A female sanitation worker lost her life while on duty at Satavwadi-Saswad Road. The incident took place at around 7:30 am on Monday.

Hadapsar police station was informed about the accident, and they sent the body of the deceased to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem, while the Pune police have initiated an investigation to locate the culprit. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Chhaya Bhajandas Shinde,42, a resident of Hadapsar.

According to the police, Shinde was engaged in clearing the road when a vehicle travelling towards Saswad lost control.The reckless driver first collided with a barricade and then tragically struck Shinde, resulting in her demise.

Hadapsar police station was informed about the accident, and they sent the body of the deceased to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem, while the Pune police have initiated an investigation to locate the culprit.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hadapsar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON