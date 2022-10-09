Fifteen booked for usurping 20 gunthas of land in Dighi

The Dighi police have booked fifteen persons including nine women for allegedly preparing bogus land documents for the sale of 20 gunthas of prime urban land plot belonging to Khandu Balwant Pawar (62), a resident of Dighi. The incident took place between January and October 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as the owner of Maruti Developers Suresh Jayantilal Patel, Dilip Kisan Pawar, Shivaji Laxman Pawar, Tukaram Laxman Pawar and nine other women whose identities are being ascertained and verified.

Police investigation revealed that the accused came to the spot, and took over 20 gunthas of land out of 44.50 gunthas by preparing forged documents. They put up a board illegally and even threatened the owner with dire consequences.

The accused even kept a couple who posed as husband and wife inhabiting the space, police said.

Police inspector Dilip Shinde said that the accused were booked for cheating and breach of trust.

A case has been registered at Dighi police station under relevant sections of the India Penal Code (IPC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}