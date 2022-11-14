FIR against 69 contractual employees from Beed malaria office

The state police have booked 69 persons for submitting bogus documents in order to get job in health department. The action came days after state government authorised the Deputy Director Health Services Latur Circle to investigate the case of fake certificates of 69 candidates who qualified the recruitment examination in 2021 in Beed.

These candidates appeared for the post of health worker in the malaria prevention programme. According to police, these 69 employees have been booked under the IPC sections 420, 468, 471 for presenting fake certificates. The FIR was filed after it was revealed that the employees cheated the state exchequer by drawing salary after submitting fake certificates.

According to assistant police inspector Manoj Kumar Londhe at Beed’s Shivajinagar police station, the exam for the health department recruitment was conducted in June 2021. Following the selection of candidates, there were complaints about irregularities in the recruitment.

“After complaints were received, a committee was constituted and it was found that 69 candidates filed bogus documents. After this, we have filed an FIR,” said Londhe.

With investigation establishing forger, health department has decided to cancel their recruitment and also ban them for reapplying.The government has ordered that the said certificate will not be used in any recruitment and government work.

The health department has clarified that if the government are cheated by giving false information or bogus certificates for employment, stern action will be taken against them. Action will also be taken against those who are involved in making these fake certificates.