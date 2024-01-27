 FIR against former BJP corporator, son in ₹77 lakh loan fraud case - Hindustan Times
FIR against former BJP corporator, son in 77 lakh loan fraud case

FIR against former BJP corporator, son in 77 lakh loan fraud case

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 27, 2024 08:02 PM IST

More alleged that Mayuresh and his father misused documents he had submitted for job purposes and borrowed a loan of ₹77 lakh from Ninad Urban Cooperative Credit Society in 2019

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Uday Joshi, his son Mayuresh; who runs the Shriram Gas Agency and two others have been booked by Pune city people for duping a person for 77 lakh in a loan fraud case.

The police said, “The accused used employee documents for loan guarantor purposes without their consent. When the accused failed to repay the loan the bank issued a recovery notice to the complainant.” (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In the case filed on Thursday, the two other accused working with Ninad Urban Cooperative Credit Society have been identified as Ramling Shivagane, treasurer and Ashok Kulkarni, secretary.

As per the complaint filed by Tanaji Dinkar More, he and Gitanjali Samudre were employees of the Shriram Gas Agency at Sinhagad Road between 2000 and 2023.

More alleged that Joshi and his father misused documents he had submitted for job purposes and borrowed a loan of 77 lakh from Ninad Urban Cooperative Credit Society in 2019. Due to the pending loan amount, the bank sent a recovery notice to More, and it was only after that More discovered his documents had been misused by his company for loan purposes.

The police said, “The accused used employee documents for loan guarantor purposes without their consent. When the accused failed to repay the loan the bank issued a recovery notice to the complainant.”

Police said the accused’s father Uday is a former chairman of the Ninad Urban Cooperative Credit Society taking advance of this, the accused and other officer bearers of the firm used the complainant’s document without his consent to raise a substantial amount.

A case was registered at Vishrambaug police station against the accused under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian penal Code (IPC).

