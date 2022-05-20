FIR against man for forcing wife to have physical relationship with friends

PUNE The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged an FIR against a husband for forcing his wife to have a physical relationship with two of his friends. The incident took place at a Lodge in Hadapsar in December 2020 and also in July 2021, said police officials.

The woman is 48-years-old lodged an FIR on Wednesday against her husband and two friends.

According to the police, the accused watched his friends committing the act .

According to the complainant, the husband works with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the couple have adult children.

According to the FIR, the woman was forced to have a physical relationship with one of the male friends of her husband at a lodge in Hadapsar in December 2020 and again with another friend at a flat in Koregaon Park in July 2021. Fed up of constant harassment, she finally lodged a complaint with the police.

Assistant police Inspector NR Kenche who is investigating the case said that a probe was on to find out more in the case and arrests will be made soon. A case under section 376 of the IPC has been registered.

