FIR filed for attack on dog at university campus in Pune

A first information report has been filed against unidentified persons for thrashing a community dog at the Flame University Campus, leaving the animal fractured on August 9.

Reports from two veterinarians confirm that the fracture appears to be a result of trauma from a hard, sharp object or forceful impact. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police complaint was filed by a student of the varsity, who is also a volunteer of the animal welfare committee, on August 26. The complainant was helped by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

“The offence has been registered under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and Sections 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(l) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. The dog underwent surgery for the fracture,” said Manojkumar Madha, inspector, Paud Police Station.

Reports from two veterinarians confirm that the fracture appears to be a result of trauma from a hard, sharp object or forceful impact. PETA is offering ₹50,000 reward to provide information about the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to PETA, two of the seven community dogs allegedly removed from the campus were found about 12 to 18 kilometres from the area. The animal rights body had written to the university urging it to protect dogs on its campus. The remaining dogs are still missing, they claimed.

“Individuals who abuse animals often move on to harming humans. For everyone’s safety, we’re urging anyone who knows who hurt the dog to come forward,” said Saloni Sakaria, coordinator, PETA India Cruelty Response.

Flame varsity officials were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact on phone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON