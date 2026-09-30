PUNE: A fire broke out in a sixth-floor office at the Bank of India building on crowded Laxmi Road on Tuesday morning. Although no casualties or injuries were reported, the absence of a permanent firefighting system at the premises raised fresh concerns about fire-safety compliance.

A fire broke out in a sixth-floor office at the Bank of India building on crowded Laxmi Road on Tuesday. (HT)

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“The fire at Bank of India was serious. Our officers and firefighters used modern equipment and made sustained efforts to contain the blaze without allowing it to spread in a crowded area such as Laxmi Road. Their timely action helped avert a major incident,” said Ganesh Sonune, chief fire officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The PMC fire brigade control room received the alert at 10:11am. Seven vehicles, including four fire engines and three water tankers, were deployed from the Central, Kasba, Erandwane, Naidu and Kondhwa fire stations. The blaze was brought under control in about an hour.

Firefighters used hose lines, breathing apparatus, ropes and an exhaust blower to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjoining buildings.

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{{^usCountry}} According to security guards, an air-conditioner on the sixth floor caught fire. A guard initially tried to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher but called the fire brigade when the fire could not be controlled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to security guards, an air-conditioner on the sixth floor caught fire. A guard initially tried to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher but called the fire brigade when the fire could not be controlled. {{/usCountry}}

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The six-storey RCC building has a lower ground floor and an 8,000 sq ft hall on the sixth floor, which was divided into four offices using plywood partitions. A battery backup room was also located there.

The fire damaged computers, furniture, air-conditioners, electrical wiring, batteries, printers, photocopy machines and other equipment in three offices.

The fire brigade said fire extinguishers, an alarm and detection system were present, but no permanent firefighting system was found at the premises.

The incident comes amid a PMC drive to inspect establishments for fire-safety compliance. In the past week, 414 establishments, including hotels, PG accommodations, coaching classes and hospitals, have been inspected, with notices issued to those found violating safety norms.