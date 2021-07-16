Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Fire breaks out at IISER chemical lab
pune news

Fire breaks out at IISER chemical lab

A fire broke out inside the Indian Institute of Science and Research (IISER) on Friday afternoon that left a student with minor injuries
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:14 PM IST
A fire broke out inside the Indian Institute of Science and Research (IISER) on Friday afternoon that left a student with minor injuries. According to the central fire brigade officials, the fire broke out in the chemical laboratory but the cause of the incident could not be ascertained. According to the fire department, the fire took place between 12.30 to 1 pm and was brought under control in half an hour.

Five water tenders and over two dozen firemen were deployed at the spot to put out the fire. A student escaped with minor injuries was given first aid and sent to private hospital for further treatment.

PMC chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise said, “The fire took place on the third floor where the chemical lab is located. The storage of organic chemicals and solvents caught fire and destroyed the entire building. We immediately rushed the fire tenders and water tankers. The fire was brought under control within half an hour. The extent of damage and cause of fire is being assessed.”

Fire officials who were on duty said that the lab was reduced to ashes and the entire building was burnt due to chemical induced fire which raged due to solvents catching fire. However, nobody from the institute was injured except a fireman who had sustained a cut in the hand while carrying out firefighting operations.

The IISER at Pashan is one of the seven IISERs established by the union government at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati to integrate and promote interdisciplinary science education and research.

Over the years IISERs have been successfully attracting talented young minds. An overarching goal of the IISERs is to enable students to shape the nation by inventing and implementing sustainable solutions for societal problems through research in science.

In a short span of time IISERs have generated an incredible amount of intellectual property in the form of publications and patents. Fire broke out at laboratory number 180 of the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), in Pune at 1.45pm on June 6.

