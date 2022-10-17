Fire breaks out at sports store on FC road in Pune, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at a sports store in Pune’s Deccan area on Monday morning. A team from Erandwane fire brigade office was rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. No casualties were reported, said police.

Rajesh Jagtap, fire officer, said, “We got a call around 8:30 am regarding a fire at Champion Sports on FC road. Our team reached the spot quickly.”

Five water tenders and two teams of fire brigade department were deployed to douse the fire.

According to the fire brigade, it is suspected that the fire must have caused due to a short circuit. But the exact reason behind the fire will be confirmed after a detailed enquiry.

Jagtap further said, “Initially power supply was cut off as a precautionary purpose. The situation was brought under control in about 60 minutes. Nobody was hurt in the fire. Material inside the sports shop was gutted in the fire. “

A team of Deccan police was deployed at the spot to control the traffic situation in the area.

