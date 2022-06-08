Fire breaks out in dining area of Aundh restaurant, no casualties

A massive fire broke out in the dining area of a restaurant located on the eighth floor of a building in the Aundh early Wednesday, said fire brigade officials. No casualties were reported in the fire, which was brought under control within an hour around 6.42 am.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade chief Sunil Gilbile said the fire was reported at 5.45 am in the dining area of Sky Garage, which is located on the eighth floor of the Gaikwad IT Park commercial complex, Sanewadi area in Aundh.

After receiving the call, five fire tenders were deployed and the fire was brought under control. “It seems to be a case of a short circuit and a probe has been ordered. There has been no loss to human life,” Gilbile said.

Aundh fire station officer Shivaji Memane said that fire brigade team members climbed to the eighth floor using the staircase. “The entire dining area was gutted in the fire but the kitchen was intact and the fire did not spread further into other parts of the restaurant. We are trying to find out the reason behind the incident,” Memane added.