The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire brigade has stepped up its crackdown on coaching classes, paying guest (PG) facilities and hostels operating without mandatory fire-safety measures and other statutory permissions, issuing notices to 36 establishments in Shivajinagar, Navi Peth and Lohegaon on Saturday.

The latest inspection covered 21 PG facilities and hostels, 13 coaching classes, one study centre and one fitness gym. (HT PHOTO)

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The action, ordered by PMC municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram, came a day after the fire brigade sealed 11 PG facilities and hostels in Lohegaon and Nimbalkar Nagar for allegedly operating without permanent or temporary fire-fighting systems.

The latest inspection covered 21 PG facilities and hostels, 13 coaching classes, one study centre and one fitness gym. Fire brigade officials said none of the 36 establishments had complied fully with the required regulations, while several were also found to be operating without mandatory permissions from various civic departments.

The action has particular significance in Pune’s coaching and student hubs, where large numbers of college students and competitive-exam aspirants live in PG accommodations and hostels and attend coaching classes. Many students pay lakhs of rupees over the course of their education and examination preparation for accommodation, coaching and related expenses, making safety standards at such premises a significant concern.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the inspections found establishments without permissions relating to building construction, drainage, water supply, tree department, structural safety, property tax and fire department no-objection certificates. Some coaching classes also lacked basic fire-safety provisions, including two exit doors, emergency escape routes, fire-fighting equipment, staircases and unobstructed passages, besides permanent or temporary fire-fighting systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the inspections found establishments without permissions relating to building construction, drainage, water supply, tree department, structural safety, property tax and fire department no-objection certificates. Some coaching classes also lacked basic fire-safety provisions, including two exit doors, emergency escape routes, fire-fighting equipment, staircases and unobstructed passages, besides permanent or temporary fire-fighting systems. {{/usCountry}}

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The fire brigade has issued seven-day notices to all 36 establishments, directing them to complete the required compliance and submit authorised documents to the fire and building departments. They have also been asked to explain why action, including sealing of the premises, should not be taken against them.

Among the establishments served notices are Jha Classes at K Square, IITPK Institute and Dnyandip Academy on Ghole Road; Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy on Modern Engineering College Road; Bakliwala Classes, Kalrashukla Classes, Unique Academy and IIB Career Institute in Shivajinagar; and GT Fitness Club on Modern Engineering College Road.

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PMC will vehemently act against establishments not complying with fire safety norms, which is crucial to the large number of students staying here. Our action will continue in the coming days,” said PMC chief Naval Kishore Ram.

Notices were also issued to Saraswati Abhyasika, Rajshree Shahu Abhyasika, Swarajya Classes, Success Abhyasika and Gurukul Prabodhini Abhyasika.

“We are not targeting any institute, and the decision is taken in the public interest. There are a large number of youths going to these establishments, and lack of fire safety compliance poses a hazard to them. If any establishment has any confusion, they can approach us, and we will be happy to help them complete the compliance and safety measures,” said fire brigade chief Ganesh Sonawane.

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Sonawane said the establishments had been given seven days to complete the compliance to avoid inconvenience to students. “If they fail to complete the compliance within seven days, we will seal these establishments,” he said.

The PMC fire brigade’s action follows its inspection of PG facilities and hostels in Lohegaon on Friday, when 11 premises were sealed after officials found that they did not have permanent or temporary fire-fighting systems. The civic department has now expanded the inspection drive to student and coaching hubs across the city.

According to the fire brigade’s official press note, the action is being taken under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, along with provisions governing building and civic permissions. The civic department has warned that establishments failing to comply with fire-safety requirements will face further action, including closure.

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The latest drive comes amid growing scrutiny of the safety of premises accommodating or catering to large numbers of students. Officials said the objective was to ensure that establishments with high footfall, particularly classes, hostels and PGs, have adequate evacuation arrangements and fire-fighting systems before an emergency occurs.