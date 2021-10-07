Fire engulfs shop in Market Yard, one rescued

Fire engulfed a shop in a commercial complex at the Market Yard area of Pune in the early hours of Thursday.

One person was rescued from the shop located near gate number 4 by the fire brigade officials. Two core tenders and officials worked for around an hour before the fire was brought under control.

Murlidhar Mohol, mayor of Pune city, took to social media to appreciate the efforts of the fire brigade officials.

The source of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.